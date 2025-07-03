Two people died and four others hospitalized after head-on collision on Ventura Street in Fillmore

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 28-year-old Oxnard woman and a five-year-old boy from Fillmore have died and four other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Ventura Street Wednesday.

On July 2, around 8:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ventura Street for a traffic collision with injuries stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving first responders treated six total people and five were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old Oxnard woman was treated at the scene but died from her injuries there and one of the people taken to the hospital, a five-year-old boy from Fillmore, later died at the hospital.

It was determined that two vehicles had collided head on in the westbound lanes of Ventura Street west of D Street explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Identification of the deceased and injured parties is pending notification of their next of kin and anyone who witnessed the fatal collision is asked to contact Deputy Bradley Borden at 805-388-5146 or through email at bradley.borden@ventura.org.