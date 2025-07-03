One person has died after an explosion and fire at a Simi Valley home Thursday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire with one confirmed fatality after crews responded to reports of an explosion in a home in the 1600 block of Edmund Street.

The identity of the deceased is pending notification of their next of kin by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office stated the Ventura County Fire Department to Your News Channel.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the fire may have been caused by fireworks and flames spread from the garage into the attic and main areas of the home.

Multiple 911 calls were received around 11:48 a.m. Thursday reporting an explosion and firefighters were able to fully knock down the fire at 12:42 p.m. shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

Crews are still on the scene conducting overhaul and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation added the Ventura County Fire Department.