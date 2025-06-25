Semi-truck driver killed after train collision west of Moorpark Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The driver of a semi-truck involved in a collision with a southbound Metrolink train has died Wednesday.

The identity of the driver has not been made available at this time.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, only minor injuries were reported for those onboard Metrolink train 118 which had 17 passengers and two crew members at the time of the collision.

The collision was near the 10900 block of West Los Angeles Avenue near Moorpark shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

All five train cars remained upright during the response and the exact cause remains under investigation added the Ventura County Fire Department.

Passengers on the train were taken by bus to the Moorpark Metrolink Station and rail service between Moorpark and Camarillo has been shut down during the response explained a spokesperson on behalf of Metrolink.

Train service to Los Angeles Thursday morning will originate in Moorpark noted Metrolink.