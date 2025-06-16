Fire crews battling five-acre brush fire south of Santa Paula Monday afternoon

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Over 130 firefighters are on the scene of a five-acre brush fire in the Santa Clara Riverbed, south of Santa Paula Monday afternoon.

At 5:04 p.m. an Evacuation Warning was issued for areas south of the Santa Clara River, from golf course north to 12th Street. For the latest emergency information visit here.

The image below from the Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services-Incident Dashboard shows the area currently under an evacuation warning as the area highlighted in yellow. Santa Paula Freeway, also known as State Route 126, is the red shaded roadway north of the evacuation warning area.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, winds are pushing the flames east and crews are working to protect a structure threatened by the fire.

Two helicopter units are on the scene already and crews have requested a third join the response shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.