Ventura pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle involved in nearby collision near Olivas Park Drive

VENTURA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Ventura woman has died after she was struck following a two-vehicle traffic collision behind her while she was walking on Olivas Park Drive Thursday evening.

The identity of the 34-year-old pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin shared the Ventura Police Department in a press release Friday.

On June 12, around 8:55 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision with injury near Olivas Park Drive and Seaborg Avenue stated the Ventura Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian with major injuries and she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being pronounced dead later that evening detailed the Ventura Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 34-year-old Ventura woman was walking westbound on Olivas Park Drive when a two-vehicle collision happened directly behind her explained the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision then struck the woman walking on Olivas Park Drive causing major injuries.

All of the involved motorists pulled over after the collision, remained at the scene, and cooperated with investigators and one of the motorists had a minor head injury and was transported from the scene for further medical treatment detailed the Ventura Police Department.

It is not currently believed that drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the fatal collision shared the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alex Garcia with the Ventura Police Traffic Division at 805-339-4326.