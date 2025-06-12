Justin Martin of Oxnard dies after three-vehicle collision at Saviers Road and Elm Street

OXNARD, Calif. – Justin Martin of Oxnard has died after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding during a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Saviers Road and Elm Street Wednesday.

On June 11, around 8:42 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Saviers Road and Elm Street for a three-vehicle traffic collision with injuries stated the Oxnard Police Department in a press release Thursday.

Arriving officers found a motorcyclist, 19-year-old Justin Martin, laying in the roadway with significant injuries and despite life-saving measures at the scene, the Oxnard man was declared dead at the scene detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the second involved vehicle -a grey 2004 Honda Accord- had major damage to the passenger side and the while the driver, a 31-year-old Oxnard man, was uninjured and remained on the scene to provide a statement, a passenger in the Honda, a 33-year-old Oxnard woman, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The third involved vehicle -a black 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck- had minor damage to the front bumper and both people inside were uninjured and provided statements to investigators at the scene shared the Oxnard Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was northbound on Saviers Road and approaching the intersection with Elm on a green light when the Honda that was southbound on Saviers Road entered the left turn pocket explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the Honda suddenly turned left into the path of the motorcycle which caused the motorcycle to collide with the passenger side of the Honda and eject the 19-year-old rider who came to rest in the roadway.

Following the collision, the Honda rolled forward a short distance and collided with the front of the GMC pickup truck that was stopped for the red light while facing westbound Elm Street detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the fatal collision, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Manuel Perez at 805-385-7750 or through email at manuel.perez@oxnardpd.org.

