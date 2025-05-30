Ventura County Farm to School is planting one seed at a time

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - At Ocean View Junior High in Oxnard, Ventura County Farm to School is bridging classrooms with local agriculture through school gardens.

With 58 gardens across 11 districts, the program engages 45,000 students in activities that boost social-emotional health and environmental awareness. From planting seeds to harvesting crops, students experience the joy of growing their own food — cultivating healthier habits and a deeper connection to their communities.

"I want to say that it's all about creating a sense of belonging, maybe being in the garden and seeing where the food grows, maybe like touching it, tasting it, smelling it,"says Genesis Mena, Garden and Nutrition Educator. "I think that has a big impact on students and they really want to learn more about it. They're very curious. It's something that like comes very natural to us that we haven't really tapped into."

Assembly Bill 675, aimed at expanding California’s Farm to School Program, just cleared a major vote with unanimous approval. The bill seeks to boost local food in school meals, providing more stable funding and resources, and bring hands-on food education to more students statewide. It’s now moving forward in the legislative process, bringing the program closer to reality.

With support from Assembly Bill 675, Ventura County Farm to School looks to expand access to local foods and garden programs for thousands of students across the state.

