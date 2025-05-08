Fire crews put out fire in an office at a car dealership on Auto Center Drive Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – Fire crews extinguished a fire in a small office at a car dealership in the 6400 block of Auto Center Drive early Thursday morning.

About 30 minutes before midnight, 37 first responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a large commercial auto dealership stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters discovered the building filled with heavy smoke and entered the building to find that a fire was burning in a small office that was quickly put out shared the Ventura Fire Department.

According to Ventura Fire, crews remained on the scene for about two hours to overhaul the scene and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported from the scene added the Ventura Fire Department.