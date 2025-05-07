Two Newbury Park residents died after two-vehicle collision at Via Las Brisas and Calle Del Prado Tuesday afternoon

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Alejandro and Maria Ramirez of Newbury Park died after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Via Las Brisas and Calle Del Prado.

On May 6, around 4:04 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Via Las Brisas and Calle Del Prado for a traffic collision with injuries stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found two vehicles had collided in the middle of the intersection sending one vehicle about 250 feet north of the intersection detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, paramedics and firefighters attempted life-saving measures on the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, but both people, identified Wednesday as 77-year-old Alejandro Ramirez and 73-year-old Maria Ramirez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other involved vehicle had minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The exact cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Chris Riggs at 805-494-8271 or through email at christopher.riggs@ventura.org.