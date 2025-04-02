Nancy Lee of Simi Valley has died after a two-vehicle traffic collision at Los Angeles Avenue

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Nancy Lee of Simi Valley has died after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Los Angeles Avenue and Fifth Street that happened Monday afternoon.

On March 31, around 12:48 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Los Angeles Avenue and Fifth Street for a two-vehicle collision stated a press release Wednesday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving first responders began life-saving measures for a 75-year-old driver -identified Wednesday as Nancy Lee of Simi Valley- with serious injuries at the scene detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Lee was transported for further medical treatment but later died from her injuries at Los Robles Hospital shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries after the collision and was transported to Simi Valley Hospital before being released added the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a preliminary investigation shows that Lee was driving eastbound on Los Angeles Avenue when she failed to stop for a red light at the intersection with Fifth Street and collided with a vehicle making a left turn onto westbound Los Angeles Avenue.

Both vehicles sustained major damage due to the collision noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

While there was no indication of impairment at the scene from either driver, the investigation into the fatal collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Daniel Muoio at 805-583-6950 or through email at dmuoio@simivalley.org.