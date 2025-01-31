Body of a woman recovered from ravine south of Highway 101 in Camarillo Friday

CAMARILLO, Calif. – On Friday, the body of an unidentified woman was located and recovered from a ravine south of Highway 101 during a search for a possible missing person in the area.

Currently, no foul play is suspected in the woman's death and detectives with the CHP's Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit and the Venture County Sheriff's Department are investigating stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP).

On Jan. 31, around 11:50 a.m., CHP's Ventura Communications Center was notified of a body discovered during an aerial search by the Ventura County Aviation Unit which was searching the area for a possible missing person explained the CHP.

Anyone with information who has not been contacted by law enforcement for a statement is asked to contact the CHP Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.