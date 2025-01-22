Four juveniles arrested in connection with April stabbing at Frontier Park in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Four juveniles were arrested in connection with a stabbing at Frontier Park on the morning of April 28, 2024, that seriously injured another juvenile.

In the early hours of April 28, 2024, officers were dispatched to Frontier Park at 2163 Elizondo Avenue and discovered a "seriously injured juvenile" with multiple stab wounds stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Wednesday.

The juvenile who was stabbed survived their injuries after being transported to Los Robles Medical Center added the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, their agency's Major Crimes Bureau took over the investigation and determined that the stabbing was in connection with a local criminal street gang.

During the next few months, multiple interviews were conducted and several search warrants were issued that resulted in additional evidence about the incident detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 of this year, four juvenile suspects were arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony conspiracy, and participation in a criminal street gang explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

All four of the arrested juveniles remain in custody as of Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center added the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department thanked the community for their assistance in this investigation and noted that anyone can report suspicious activity while remaining anonymous by calling the Simi Valley Police Department's tip line at 805-583-6984 or the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 805-494-8255.