Police are asking the public for help after a shooting hospitalized a 20-year-old Ventura man Wednesday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Ventura man was dropped off at a local hospital for a superficial gunshot wound to his face after a shooting near the intersection of Mills Road and Maple Street Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 15, around 6:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Mills Road and Maple Street were received and shortly after, a report of a shooting victim dropped off at a local hospital was received stated a press release from the Ventura Police Departmet.

Officers contacted the victim, identified as a 20-year-old Ventura man, who had a superficial graze to his face after the shooting and he was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and is expected to recover detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, officers located the crime scene along the sidewalk in the 300 block of Mills Road, but by the time they had arrived, all suspects had fled the area.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting victim was a passenger in a southbound vehicle on Mills Road when another passenger in the car "exchanged words with a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk" stated the Ventura Police Department.

One of the pedestrians fired multiple rounds at the vehicle as it drove away and that is when the 20-year-old sustained their injury explained the Ventura Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.