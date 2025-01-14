Fillmore man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident on Grimes Canyon Road

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 48-year-old Fillmore man was arrested for attempted murder after a road rage incident on Grimes Canyon Road on Saturday.

On Jan. 12, around 7:01 a.m., two vehicles were southbound on Grimes Canyon Road when a road rage incident occurred stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's, a 48-year-old Fillmore man continued to follow another vehicle and fired several gunshots at the driver.

The other driver, a 32-year-old man also from Fillmore, was uninjured and took note of the pursuing vehicle's license plate as they attempted to flee the scene and then shared that information with law enforcement explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department located the 48-year-old and his vehicle in the 2900 block of Tapo Canyon Road and deputies arrived shortly after to take the man into custody detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located a handgun in the man's vehicle and collected it as evidence added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 48-year-old was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on one count of attempted murder and he was also served with a gun violence restraining order shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives later recovered an additional gun from the man's residence after a search.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Walters at 805-494-8232 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.