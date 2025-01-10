Skip to Content
Santa Paula man arrested for robbery, criminal threats, and false imprisonment of his girlfriend

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 26-year-old Santa Paula man on felony probation was arrested Wednesday for robbery, false imprisonment, and criminal threats after an argument with his girlfriend.

On Jan. 8, around 6 p.m., patrol officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Aguacate Loop in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued Friday.

Arriving deputies found the victim, an Oxnard woman, at a neighbor's home and determined there was probably cause to arrest the woman's boyfriend, a 26-year-old Santa Paula man on felony probation for a prior conviction of resisting an officer detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, once additional resources arrived at the scene the man was arrested at his home and later booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on violations of PC 211-Robbery, PC 236-False Imprisonment, and PC 422-Criminal Threats.

Additional evidence linking the 26-year-old to the above violations was collected at his residence after his arrest added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man remains in custody pending his arraignment with bail set at $60,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

