Two Oxnard residents arrested and two are at large in connection with two January armed robberies

OXNARD, Calif. – Two Oxnard residents, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested in connection with two armed robberies this month at large retailers and two other participants are still at large.

On Jan. 4, an investigation began into an armed robbery at The Home Depot on West Esplanade Drive with the four suspects described as two men and two women stated a press release about the arrests on Thursday from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the group of four attempted to leave the store with several power tools when they were confronted by employees and one of the men brandished a black handgun in response while threatening employees before all four fled the scene in a black sedan.

On Jan. 7, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Saviers Road for a reported armed robbery shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The suspects were described as two men and two women and when the suspects attempted to leave the store with stolen merchandise and were confronted by an employee, one of the men pointed a black handgun at the employee and all four were seen entering a black sedan and leaving the area detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit reviewed evidence collected from both crime scenes, confirmed they were related, and identified two of the involved people as Oxnard residents explained the Oxnard Police Department.

On Jan. 8, the identified pair were located and arrested in North Oxnard and a search of the vehicle they were in resulted in the discovery of two loaded firearms stated the Oxnard Police Department.

A later search of a home associated with the pair revealed an additional firearm and narcotics added the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators are still trying to identify the other two people involved in the armed robberies and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or through email at diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website here.