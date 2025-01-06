Makare Darnell Toliver sentenced to 12 years for robbery and vehicle chase that killed a cyclist in July

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Makare Darnell Toliver of Lancaster was sentenced to 12 years in state prison in connection with an armed robbery and vehicle chase that caused the death of a cyclist in July of 2024.

Toliver previously pled guilty on Nov. 21 to the following charges as well as special allegations and aggravating factors:

Criminal Charges

PC 245(b)-Assault with a Semiautomatic Firearm

PC 211-Second Degree Robbery

PC 487(d)(2)-Grand Theft of Firearm

VC 2800.3-Evading an Officer Causing Death

VC 20001(b)(2)-Fleeing the Scene of an Accident Involving Death

Special Allegations and Aggravating Factors

PC 12022.5(a)(1)-Use of a Firearm

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed With and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct

PC 12022.53(b)-Personal Use of a Firearm

On July 27, 2024, Toliver walked up to a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in a Camarillo parking lot, opened the door, and pointed a loaded gun at the man while ordering him to empty his pockets stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Toliver took cash, a cell phone, and a bag that contained a handgun from the man and fled the scene in a red Mazda detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The man who was robbed told police about the crime and gave a description of the man and the vehicle he had left in shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, deputies spotted the red Mazda in Camarillo shortly after and attempted a traffic stop.

Toliver and a passenger fled from the attempted traffic stop, sometimes driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Central Avenue explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While attempting to maneuver around a slower vehicle during the chase, Toliver swerved into the bicycle lane and hit cyclist Robert Pierret detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Toliver did not stop after hitting Pierret stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Pierret was transported from the scene to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Toliver accelerated away from the fatal collision and continued to evade law enforcement before crashing into a vehicle on Central Avenue detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Toliver continued to try and evade law enforcement before eventually losing control and crossing into oncoming traffic and colliding with another vehicle.

At the scene of the second vehicle collision, Toliver exited the vehicle and both he and his passenger were taken into custody explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The Pierret family endured an unfathomable loss due to the defendant’s selfish and reckless actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija who prosecuted the case. "While no sentence can ever undue that loss, I hope the judge’s sentence will provide the Pierret family with the closure they deserve."