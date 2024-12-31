An Oxnard man has died and the other driver remains at large after two-vehicle collision on Highway 101

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 40-year-old Oxnard man died after a two-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 early Tuesday morning and the other driver involved remains at large after fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.

On Dec. 31, at 12:59 a.m., Ventura dispatchers received a call of a traffic collision on northbound Highway 101 north of Carmen Drive involving two vehicles blocking the fast lane stated a press release Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

Arriving first responders found a black 2007 Lexus IS 250 and a gray 2010 Ford Mustang and witnesses told investigators that the Lexus was driving northbound at high speeds when the Lexus made an unsafe turning movement to the right and collided with a concrete wall causing the car to roll over and come to rest in multiple lanes shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, immediately after the initial crash, a northbound Ford Mustang hit the disabled Lexus and continued forward before crashing into guardrail in the center divider of Highway 101.

The driver of the Mustang exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot and is currently outstanding stated the CHP.

The driver of the Lexus, later identified as a 40-year-old Oxnard man, was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries explained the CHP.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

"As we approach the New Year, today's tragic event serves as a reminder to all how valuable life

truly is," said CHP-Ventura Area Lieutenant James Ferguson. "We encourage everyone to plan ahead to

ensure a safe night. Designate a sober driver or utilize a rideshare service. Please prioritize your safety

and the safety of other[s]. Let’s ring in the New Year with joy while committing to responsible behavior."