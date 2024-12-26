Two people died and three others injured after head-on collision on State Route 126 Tuesday

FILLMORE, Calif. – Two people died, one person was transported with major injuries, and two others had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle head-on collision on State Route 126 Tuesday.

On Dec. 24, 2024, around 2:20 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a two-vehicle crash on State Route 126, east of the Fillmore Fish Hatchery stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP).

Arriving first responders found two unresponsive people, a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, trapped in a 2019 Lexus as well as a 44-year-old man in the driver seat of a 2024 Volvo detailed the CHP.

A 71-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man had exited the Volvo and were in need of medical attention at the scene as well shared the CHP.

The driver of the Volvo, a 44-year-old man from Oak View, received emergency medical aid at the scene and was eventually transported to Ventura County Medical Center by helicopter with major injuries explained the CHP.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 2024 Volvo was westbound on State Route 126 east of Fillmore and traveling around 65 miles per hour when, for still unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Volvo to cross into eastbound traffic stated the CHP.

According to the CHP, the cross into eastbound traffic was directly into the path of an oncoming 2019 Lexus and the vehicles collided head-on, resulting in fatal injuries to the two people inside the Lexus.

The two other passengers in the Volvo that were able to exit the vehicle were both transported by ambulance to Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries explained the CHP.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into this fatal incident is ongoing stated the CHP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the CHP Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.