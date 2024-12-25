Two teens booked for auto theft and gun charges after vehicle chase and crash Tuesday evening

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Two teens were arrested after a vehicle chase and an unserialized firearm, or ghost gun, was recovered from the vehicle Tuesday evening.

On Dec. 24, 2024, around 6:25 p.m., an officer saw a black 2022 Infinity sedan not stop at a red light near Ventura Road and Hueneme Road stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, officers attempted to stop the sedan near the intersection of Ventura Road and Surfside Drive when the driver did not stop and a vehicle chase started.

The driver, later identified as an 18-year-old Oxnard man, lost control of the sedan and crashed into a sidewalk in the 600 block of East Surfside Drive which disabled the vehicle explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle using a police canine resulted in the discovery of a loaded unserialized gun inside of the sedan detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

After an investigation, it was also discovered that the vehicle was previously reported stolen added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The driver was booked for evading arrest, auto theft, driving without a license, and firearm-related charges and he was later taken to the Ventura County Jail shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The 17-year-old was booked for auto theft and firearm-related charges as well added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or through email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

Tipsters can also share information about this incident while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.