Antonio Rodriguez of Oxnard died Monday after being hit by a car on December 13

OXNARD, Calif. – On Monday, Antonio Rodriguez of Oxnard died from injuries he had after being hit by a car while bicycling on Dec. 13, 2024, at the intersection of First Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

On Dec. 13, 2024, around 7:55 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found 44-year-old Antonio Rodriguez lying in the intersection of First Street and Roosevelt Avenue and he was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the Oxnard Police Department issued a statement that Rodriguez had died from the injuries he had sustained after the collision and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ivan Sanchez at 805-385-7749 or through his email at ivan.sanchez@oxnardpd.org.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by a 20-year-old Oxnard resident was heading northbound on Roosevelt Avenue when Rodriguez entered the intersection while bicycling westbound on First Street explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, Rodriguez was ejected from his bicycle and suffered major injuries as a result.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement's investigation added the Oxnard Police Department.