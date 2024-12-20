Robert ‘Bobcat’ Villegas of Ventura arrested in connection with lewd acts on a seven-year-old

VENTURA, Calif. – Robert 'Bobcat' Villegas, 34, of Ventura, is in custody after fleeing the area in connection with charges of sexual acts performed on a seven-year-old.

Villegas has been "involved with several youth organizations across the state" and detectives believe there may be more sexual assault survivors that have yet to come forward shared the Ventura Police Department in a press release Thursday.

Earlier in December, detectives were investigating lewd acts committed against a seven-year-old by the 34-year-old Ventura resident stated the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, when detectives served a search warrant at Villegas' home, he "attempted to flee the state" but was taken into custody in Los Angeles County.

Villegas is currently in custody added the Ventura Police Department.

Major Crimes Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this crime or other potential victims of Villegas to call Detective Gray at 805-339-4472 or Detective Hain at 805-339-4465.