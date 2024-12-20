Monterey Park woman arrested in connection with operating residential brothel in Thousand Oaks

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 35-year-old Monterey Park woman was arrested in connection with the operation of a residential brothel in Thousand Oaks.

In April of 2024, community members reported suspicious activity at a home in the 200 block of Camino Manzanas in Thousand Oaks which prompted an investigation stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

In November, detectives served a search warrant at the residence and found evidence that a 35-year-old Monterey Park woman at the home was benefitting financially from women providing commercial sex acts out of the home explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also made contact with two women, a 45-year-old and a 36-year-old, during the search who are believed to by Chinese nationals and were determined to have been victims of human trafficking shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both of those women were connected with local victim services added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, sufficient evidence was collected to charge the 35-year-old Monterey Park woman with violations of California Penal Code section 266(h)-Pimping.

The 35-year-old was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail and later released after posting her $20,000 bail explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.