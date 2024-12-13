All crew members rescued after 65-foot fishing vessel capsized just off Ventura Harbor entrance

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Four crew members were rescued after their 65-foot commercial fishing vessel capsized just outside of the Ventura Harbor entrance Friday.

Two of those crew members were transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation shared the Ventura Harbor Patrol.

At 9:59 a.m., the Ventura Harbor Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard received a report of the capsized Net Effect, a 65-foot fishing vessel, just outside of the Harbor's entrance stated a request for information from the Ventura Harbor Patrol.

Harbor Patrol Officers were on the scene within two minutes and found the four crew members of the Net Effect being rescued by a nearby vessel shared the Ventura Harbor Patrol.

All four crew members were brought aboard the responding Harbor Patrol vessel and provided medical aid and two of the crew members were transported to a local hospital once they were ashore explained the Ventura Harbor Patrol.

The two other crew members who were not transported for further medical care were not injured shared the Ventura Harbor Patrol.

According to Ventura Harbor Patrol, the capsized vessel is outside the jurisdiction of the Harbor and Port District boundaries and the U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating the handling of removing fuel from the vessel.

Tow Boat US is currently overseeing the emergency stabilization and towing of the Net Effect which is now three-quarters of a mile off the Ventura Harbor and no longer in danger of sinking in the Harbor's entrance corridor explained the Ventura Harbor Patrol.