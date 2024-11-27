Woman arrested for the attempted murder of the father of her children

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot and stabbed by the mother of his children who is now in custody and facing an attempted murder charge.

On Nov. 27, around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Patricia Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot in the neck and stabbed with a knife by the mother of his children who was still at the scene detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the man was transported from the scene by ambulance and is in critical but stable condition at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

The 43-year-old woman was arrested and booked for attempted murder at the Ventura County jail shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin VanFleet at 805-583-6182.