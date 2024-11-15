Police turn to public for help investigating Wednesday’s armed robbery at Smoker’s Cave

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Police are on the lookout for a man connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday evening at Smoker's Cave on Ventura Road.

On Nov. 13, around 9:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to Smoker's Cave for a reported armed robbery stated a press release Thursday from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim who was uninjured and provided information on the incident detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The suspect was described as a man of unknown ethnicity because he was wearing a black mask, but did have a green jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, an investigation revealed that the suspect came into the business, removed a black rifle from a black and orange grocery bag, and then demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot northbound through the parking lot added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org or call 805-986-6615.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website here.