Skip to Content
Ventura County

Mountain Fire community meeting scheduled Wednesday evening in Camarillo

KEYT
By
today at 1:44 pm
Published 1:52 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Residents are encouraged to attend the community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for additional information about the still-burning Mountain Fire.

The meeting will be held at the Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center at 4235 Mar Vista Drive in Camarillo.

The meeting will feature representatives from the Cal Fire Incident Management Team, the County of Ventura, and the City of Camarillo.

For the latest information about emergencies across Ventura County, visit here and for more information about the recovery process, visit here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
community alert
community information alerts
KEYT
mountain fire
public safety
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content