Mountain Fire community meeting scheduled Wednesday evening in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Residents are encouraged to attend the community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for additional information about the still-burning Mountain Fire.

The meeting will be held at the Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center at 4235 Mar Vista Drive in Camarillo.

The meeting will feature representatives from the Cal Fire Incident Management Team, the County of Ventura, and the City of Camarillo.

For the latest information about emergencies across Ventura County, visit here and for more information about the recovery process, visit here.