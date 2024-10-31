Oxnard man arrested for indecent exposure and annoyance of a young girl

OXNARD, Calif. – On Tuesday, a 37-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for indecent exposure and child annoyance.

On Oct. 22, 2024, officers were dispatched to a report of indecent exposure in the 800 block of West Hill Street stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, a young girl was walking home from school when a man called for her to come closer to the parked vehicle he was sitting in.

As the child got closer to the car, the man made inappropriate comments and exposed himself detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

School Resource Officers, the Family Protection Unit, and law enforcement investigators eventually identified the man as a 37-year-old Oxnard resident and he was arrested on Tuesday explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, there is a potential for additional victims to come forward in cases of this nature.

If you have any information about this case or other criminal activity, you are asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online here.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.