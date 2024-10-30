Port Hueneme receives $42 million in federal funding through Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Port of Hueneme was awarded $42,287,893 through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Ports Program.

The Clean Ports Program is a nearly $3 billion fund created to invest in zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure. The program was created through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Port Hueneme will receive $41,076,293 for the implementation of zero-emission technology and $1,211,600 for air quality planning in support of the Port of Hueneme Reducing Emissions, Supporting Health Project shared Congresswoman Brownley's Office in a press release about the announcement.

"Over the past year, I have worked closely with the Port of Hueneme to secure over $42 million in federal funding to expand the Port’s innovative sustainability efforts," said Congresswoman Brownley. "This historic investment will accelerate the Port’s zero-emission transformation and is a testament to its bold environmental initiatives. As an essential economic driver for Ventura County, the Port’s commitment to a cleaner future will yield substantial benefits for the community, including improved air quality, public health, job creation, and workforce development."

Specifically, those funds will be used to purchase and deploy electric cargo handling equipment, zero-emission drayage trucks, and related charging infrastructure and battery storage detailed a press release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

"While ports of course serve an essential role for moving goods, the costs that they bring in terms of pollution and impacts on overburdened communities must be confronted," said Environmental Protection Agency Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. "Replacing diesel-powered port and freight equipment with clean, zero-emission technologies will reduce air pollution, improve health outcomes in nearby communities, and advance the campaign to tackle climate change."

Port Hueneme was one of seven California ports to receive over $1 billion from the program.

The other California ports receiving funding are listed below:

$411.69 million for the Port of Los Angeles (the largest award announced)

$322.17 million for the Port of Oakland

$110.47 million for the Port of Stockton

$58.6 million for the Port of San Diego

$55.39 million for the Port of San Francisco

$1.97 million for the Port of Redwood City

According to Senator Padilla's Office, those seven ports account for approximately 40 percent of all containerized imports and 30 percent of total exports in the United States.

"California’s ports move the goods that power our economy. This historic investment in our ports is a major step forward in accelerating the zero-emission infrastructure transition," explained Senator Padilla. "With more than a billion dollars in Inflation Reduction Act funding headed to California, we’re decarbonizing our supply chain to produce cleaner air in neighboring communities and meet our climate goals while creating green jobs."