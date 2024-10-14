Teen in stable condition after Sunday evening shooting in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A 15-year-old is currently in stable condition after they were taken to Ventura County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to their leg Sunday.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, around 8:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East Port Hueneme Road after multiple reports of shots fired in the area stated a press release Monday from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

While officers were investigating the reports, they were informed about a 15-year-old who had been shot in the leg and was at St. John's Hospital detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the teen was eventually transported to Ventura County Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hueneme Police Department Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or via email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.