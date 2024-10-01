Skip to Content
Ventura County

Local housing authority beginning construction of the largest HOMEKEY project in Ventura County

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:18 am
Published 10:21 am

VENTURA, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) has started construction on the Valentine Road Apartments, a landmark affordable housing development coinciding with HACSB’s 75th anniversary.

The project will be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 expected in early 2025. 

By the end of the month, individuals housed under Project Roomkey in Ventura will transition into temporary units at Valentine Road while permanent units are being finalized.   

This anniversary project underscores the power of partnerships and resource leveraging, reflecting the evolution of traditional housing authorities in meeting modern housing challenges while remaining committed to their core mission. 

As Ventura’s largest affordable housing developer, HACSB continues to play a critical role in addressing the community’s housing needs.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
community
HOMEKEY project
housing
Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura
KEYT
Valentine Road Apartments
ventura

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content