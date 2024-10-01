Local housing authority beginning construction of the largest HOMEKEY project in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) has started construction on the Valentine Road Apartments, a landmark affordable housing development coinciding with HACSB’s 75th anniversary.

The project will be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 expected in early 2025.

By the end of the month, individuals housed under Project Roomkey in Ventura will transition into temporary units at Valentine Road while permanent units are being finalized.

This anniversary project underscores the power of partnerships and resource leveraging, reflecting the evolution of traditional housing authorities in meeting modern housing challenges while remaining committed to their core mission.

As Ventura’s largest affordable housing developer, HACSB continues to play a critical role in addressing the community’s housing needs.

