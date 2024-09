VENTURA, Calif.-One of the oldest corvette clubs cruised into the Ventura Harbor.

Members of the Ventura County Corvette Club showed off their classic and new corvettes in the Ventura Harbor on Wednesday.

They usually meet up once a month for a meeting and meal.

There are about 100 members from up and down the coast.

For more information visit https://www.venturacountycorvetteclub.com