Crews help with hazmat investigation at Winco in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Emergency crews helped with a hazmat investigation after customers inside a Winco reported eye, throat and nose irritation in Ventura on Sept. 13, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

About 40-50 customers cleared the store after firefighters arrived while emergency personnel helped treat those with irritations from an unknown substance, explained the VCFD.

The store was deemed safe an hour after the initial irritation but the suspect allegedly released a substance to cause the incident inside a large area of the store, detailed the VCFD.

No victims required hospital transport and the cause remains under investigation by the Ventura Police Department.