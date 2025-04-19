Skip to Content
Space X planning Falcon 9 rocket launch early Sunday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX plans to launch 27 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:29 a.m. Sunday.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 5:08 a.m. on the same day.

Central Coast residents may feel the sonic boom from the impact of the launch.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

Viewers with images or videos of the launch are encouraged to share them with KEYT at the following link.

