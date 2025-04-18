Losing a Lease in Tough Times puts New Stress on Business Owners Looking to Relocate Fast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Moving out without much of a plan is not in the playbook for business owners who dread the letter that says they are not getting a lease renewal. But it is happening.

The latest is the Game Seeker on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Owner Ingrid Estrella put out a notice on Instagram with the message saying she is not getting a lease renewal. The store has been there 20 years. She took over from her job as an employee when the previous owner sold it.

She is asking the customers if they know of a new site and has the word out to commercial realtors.

The store has face other economic challenges including the COVID pandemic, but has survived as a locally owned business that is stocked with the latest games evolving into the main stream, while stocking the classics.

Often the store sees extra business during the holidays and when family get-togethers take place.

It even has a game out front for passersby to play.

In the online message, Estrella said she is closing down in a couple of weeks and everything is 30 percent off to reduce the load.

Nearby the owner of Pascucci, Laura Knight has also been told her lease is not being renewed. She will leave in mid-May, but has a new spot in the 1200 block of State Street.

In the meantime, drinks are discounted with meals to keep the flow of customers coming through.

On Milpas St. the longtime fresh fruits and vegetable store, Tri-County Produce is closing at the end of the month.

The site will have a future as a housing a market mixed used project according to owner John Dixon.

In the 900 block, Cookie Plug is closing after it was not able to work out a lease with the city. It had been subleasing from Metropolitan Theatres which had run the Fiesta 5 theatres until selling it off to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as the new Film Center.