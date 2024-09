OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for illegal gun possession on Sept. 6 just past 9:00 p.m. at the 4800 block of Olds Road.

The suspect and two others were contacted when the teen threw the gun over a fence that the OPD picked up.

The Oxnard resident was later arrested for several firearms violations and booked into the Ventura County Jail.