Santa Paula man sentenced for illegal gun and ammo possesion
VENTURA, Calif. – Santa Paula resident Refugio Cortez received a four year, four month state prison sentence for illegal gun and ammo possession, detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
The 38-year-old was previously convicted by a jury on a dozen felony counts after finding several weapons in his mother's residence on Dec. 28. 2023, according to the VCDAO.
Cortez had a previous felony conviction that prevented his ownership of firearms and he was convicted on the following charges:
Charges convicted of:
- (11 counts) PC 29800(a)(1) – Own/possess/control firearm by felon or addict
- PC 30305(a)(1) – Person prohibited from possessing a firearm possess ammunition
Special Allegations:
- CRC 4.421(b)(5) – Defendant’s prior performance on probation or parole was unsatisfactory
- CRC 4.421(b)(3) – The defendant has served a prior term in prison and/or county jail