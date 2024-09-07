Santa Paula man sentenced for illegal gun and ammo possesion

VENTURA, Calif. – Santa Paula resident Refugio Cortez received a four year, four month state prison sentence for illegal gun and ammo possession, detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The 38-year-old was previously convicted by a jury on a dozen felony counts after finding several weapons in his mother's residence on Dec. 28. 2023, according to the VCDAO.

Cortez had a previous felony conviction that prevented his ownership of firearms and he was convicted on the following charges:

Charges convicted of:

(11 counts) PC 29800(a)(1) – Own/possess/control firearm by felon or addict

PC 30305(a)(1) – Person prohibited from possessing a firearm possess ammunition

Special Allegations: