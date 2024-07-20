Santa Paula man convicted for felony gun and ammo possession

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A jury convicted a Santa Paula man for 12 felony counts of unlawful gun and ammo possession on July 17, detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 38-year-old had a prior DUI conviction from 2015 that barred him from owning guns before the man was served an arrest warrant last December, according to the VCSO.

The man kept the weapons and ammo at his mother's residence in Santa Paula which included six rifles, three revolvers, and three handguns explained the VCSO.

The Santa Paula resident was charged with the following crimes and special allegations with a sentencing date scheduled for Sept. 4: