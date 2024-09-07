Skip to Content
Camarillo biker dead after traffic collision

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A woman on an electric bike died from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Adolfo Road on Sept. 9, detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at 2:06 p.m. and first responders took her to a local hospital before she passed from her condition, according to the VCSO.

The collision is under investigation by the Camarillo Traffic Bureau and those with added information are asked to contact Traffic Investigator Marco Garibay.

