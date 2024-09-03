Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard police asks public for help finding at-risk teenager

Oxnard Police Department
today at 9:55 pm
Published 10:08 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department are asking the local community for help finding Hector Rojo, a 17-year-old Oxnard resident last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Rojo, who has a developmental disability, stands five feet, six inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black bushy hair and brown eyes, according to the OPD.

The teenager was last seen wearing a red North Face hoodie, a grey long-sleeved Vans t-shirt, black jean and black and green tennis shoes.

The OPD asks those with information to contact its dispatch center immediately.

Caleb Nguyen

