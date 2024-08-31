Aloha Beach Festival returns to Promenade Park in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif. – The Aloha Beach Festival is bringing the Aloha spirit to Promenade Park in Ventura.
Dancers of all ages are performing for large crowds all weekend.
Proceeds from the Aloha Beach Festival always benefit environmental causes.
This year it goes to the Merito Foundation.
MERITO stands for multicultural education for resource issues threatening oceans.
There are also Polynesian-themed vendors and food trucks along the promenade.
For more information visit https://alohabeachfestival.us