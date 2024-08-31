Skip to Content
Ventura County

Aloha Beach Festival returns to Promenade Park in Ventura

Aloha Beach Festival is free this weekend in Ventura
By
Published 5:39 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – The Aloha Beach Festival is bringing the Aloha spirit to Promenade Park in Ventura.

Dancers of all ages are performing for large crowds all weekend.

Proceeds from the Aloha Beach Festival always benefit environmental causes.

This year it goes to the Merito Foundation.

MERITO stands for multicultural education for resource issues threatening oceans.

There are also Polynesian-themed vendors and food trucks along the promenade.

For more information visit https://alohabeachfestival.us

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
aloha beach
KEYT
promenade park
ventura

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content