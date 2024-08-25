Skip to Content
Retail theft suspects arrested near Simi Valley after robbing Kohl’s

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department arrested three teenagers after stopping their getaway vehicle from a theft at a Kohl's on Aug. 24.

The car tried to exit the parking lot onto Tapo Canyon Road before a car chase started with the three teenagers inside, according to the SVPD.

An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were all taken into custody after the chase ended at the Santa Clara Valley Gas Plant, detailed the SVPD.

Over $700 worth of clothes were found and the car was later found to have been stolen out of Cerritos, explained the SVPD.

The juveniles were arrested and cited for organized retail theft and conspiracy before being released to family members, according to the SVPD.

At the same time, the 18-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility under the following charges:

  • possession of a stolen vehicle
  • organized retail theft
  • evading police
  • conspiracy
  • contributing to the delinquency of a minor
