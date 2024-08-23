Oxnard teen in stable condition after being shot in the neck Thursday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – A 17-year-old Oxnard woman is in stable condition after being shot in her neck in the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive Thursday evening.

On Aug. 22, around 9:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive for multiple reports of shots fired in the area stated the Oxnard Police Department in a press release about their investigation Friday.

Minutes after officers were dispatched, several calls for a single-vehicle collision at Rose Avenue and Emerson Avenue were received with one caller saying a person at the traffic collision had been shot shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers arrived at the traffic collision to find a 17-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her neck and she was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The teen is currently listed in stable condition and the two other people in the vehicle were unharmed explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, witness statements and evidence collected at both scenes show that the teen was driving in the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive with two passengers when a still unknown person fired several shots at the vehicle.

The three people inside the vehicle fled the area and were taking the 17-year-old to the hospital when they were involved in the traffic collision shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Randall Gonzales at 805-288-3289 or via email at randall.gonzales@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information about this incident while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.