Four young boys arrested in connection to arsons at Fillmore Historical Museum Friday morning

FILLMORE, Calif. – Four young boys were arrested Friday morning in connection with two arsons at the Fillmore Historical Museum.

On Aug. 18, fire personnel were sent to the Fillmore Historical Museum in the 300 block of Main Street for two small fires stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrests.

The fires were put out, but further investigation showed them to be "suspicious in nature" shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 20, another fire found to be suspicious in origin was started in the same area and Fillmore patrol deputies and Fire investigators began to investigate the fires explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives and fire investigators located additional evidence that the fires were intentionally started during follow-up at the the museum on Aug. 22.

Detectives identified four boys, one 14-year-old and three 12-year-olds, with the help of Fillmore School Resource Officers and on the morning of Aug. 23, all four were arrested detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All four boys were cited and released to their parents pending appearances at the Juvenile Justice Court stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, children are responsible for around 40 percent of fires set intentionally.

The Fillmore Fire Department has resources and educational programs intended to prevent juvenile fire-setting. To learn more, call the Fillmore Fire Department at 805-524-0586.