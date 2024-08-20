Deaths of pregnant woman and man found in March now being investigated as a triple homicide

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The deaths of two people found shot and killed on the evening of March 16 in Port Hueneme have now both been classified as homicides.

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, around 7:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting inside a home in the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road stated the Port Hueneme Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

Officers discovered two deceased people inside the home who were later identified as 21-year-old Eva Berrueto-Gough and 22-year-old Ethan Gough shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined Berrueto-Gough's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide in April.

Berrueto-Gough was pregnant at the time of her death and her fetus died from multiple maternal and fetal gunshot wounds and the unborn child's death was also ruled a homicide detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Ethan Gough's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to his head and neck shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, based on investigation of the scene, autopsy findings, and crime lab testing, Gough's death has now also been ruled a homicide.

There are no outstanding persons of interest at this time stated the Port Hueneme Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or via email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.