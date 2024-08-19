Oxnard man arrested and charged in connection with 2020 sexual assault after DNA testing

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Jose Luis Meza Jr. of Oxnard has been charged with multiple sex crimes in connection with a 2020 attack.

Meza Jr. entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Thursday on charges including forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and assault with intent to commit forcible sexually motivated crimes shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the charges.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office shared that Meza Jr. is eligible for sentencing under California's Three Strikes Law.

On Sep. 14, 2020, a woman was attacked by an unknown person and the Oxnard Police Department collected physical evidence from the crime scene detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Meza Jr. was later connected to the attack through DNA testing completed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Bureau.

On Aug. 13 of this year, investigators arrested Meza Jr. at the Ventura County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Webb at 805-477-1627.

Meza Jr. is currently scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23 and a preliminary examination date is currently scheduled for Aug. 28 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office shared that Meza Jr.'s bail is currently set at $410,000.