Cowboys and Rams fans enjoy practice scrimmage in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-It is not everyday Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams fans come together to watch a preseason practice.

But that is what happened during Cowboy's Training Camp in Oxnard on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Oxnard anticipated crowds and traffic jams, but with the new school year getting underway it was a pretty mellow day.

The parking lot and the stands were far from full.

Fans didn't complain, after all watching the training camp is free.

"I have the rest of the week off I came early, I thought it was going to be packed, " said Ruben Gonzalez of Oxnard.

His son Christopher said he liked the music and watching the plays.

“I can't wait to take him to his first game," said Gonzalez.

The Cowboys Training Camp continues for one more week.

The final practice is next Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Parking and concessions serve as a fundraiser for the City Corps and the Police Activities League.

For more information visit https://dallascowboys.com or https://www.visitoxnard.com