Oxnard man hospitalized after being shot twice on Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – A 35-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds Sunday.

On Aug. 11, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Elm Street for a shooting victim in the area stated Oxnard Police Department in a press release Monday.

Officers discovered a 35-year-old Oxnard man with two gunshot wounds to his lower torso and the man was transported for further medical care shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, evidence of a shooting was located in the 1600 block of South Ventura Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or their website by clicking on 'Report Suspicious Activity'.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous at 800-222-8477 or on the Ventura County Crime Stoppers website.