Four arrested in underage drinking enforcement operation

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested four people during an operation to prevent underage drinking in Oxnard.

The operation focused on adults purchasing drinks for people under 21 and the penalty can be up to $1,000 and 24 hours of community service, according to the OPD.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that about 25% of fatal crashes involved underage drinking.