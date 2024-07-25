Skip to Content
One man was shot dead after an argument Tuesday in Simi Valley

today at 1:05 pm
Published 1:19 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – One man is dead after a shooting near the intersection of California Oak Street and Crinklaw Lane in Simi Valley Tuesday.

On July 23, around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a fatal shooting near the intersection of California Oak Street and Crinklaw Lane and a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument between two men shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the shooter, who is legally licensed to carry a firearm, fired a single fatal round and the shooter is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police believe there is no immediate threat to public safety stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

